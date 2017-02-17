LOS ANGELES — Brendan Perlini scored twice, Jordan Martinook added short-handed and empty-net goals in the third period and Mike Smith made 41 saves to lift the Arizona Coyotes to a 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.

Tobias Rieder scored his 13th goal of the season and Oliver Ekman-Larsson picked up a point for the fifth consecutive game with his sixth assist in that span, helping the Coyotes to their fourth win in their last six games.

Tanner Pearson scored twice, Dustin Brown had a goal and an assist in the third period and Peter Budaj had 17 saves for the Kings, who trail Calgary by one point for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.