LAS VEGAS — David Perron scored two goals, including the game-winner with 1:08 left in overtime, to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.

The Sabres scored three third-period goals in less than 10 minutes, including Evander Kane's game-tying goal with 8.9 seconds left in regulation.

Reilly Smith had a goal and an assist for Golden Knights.

With the win, Vegas (5-1-0) is the first Western Conference team to 10 points.

Goalie Malcolm Subban, appearing in just his second game for the Golden Knights in place of Marc Andre Fleury, and making his fourth-ever NHL start, stopped 34 of 38 shots.

Buffalo opened the scoring in the first period, taking a 1-0 lead with 13:36 left in the first period, when Ryan O'Reilly's shot from the circle was blocked by Subban, but continued its momentum and trickled into the net.

But the Golden Knights would capitalize on a turnover and tied the game when Smith found Oscar Lindberg for an easy goal past Buffalo netminder Chad Johnson with 5:45 left in the first period.

Alex Tuch, who was called up from the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves prior to Sunday's game against the Boston Bruins, scored his second goal in as many games when he tipped Deryk Engelland's shot past Johnson to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead.

Smith's wrist shot that found its way through traffic, and past Buffalo goalie Chad Johnson just inside the upper left corner in the second period, gave the Golden Knights a two-goal advantage. Vegas increased its lead early in the third period, when James Neal's backhand from behind the net found a wide open Perron, making it 4-1.

Buffalo wouldn't go away, however, as O'Reilly cut Vegas' lead in half with a wrist shot past Subban, in the upper right corner, eight seconds into a two-man advantage.

With 1:58, on the power play again, Rasmus Ristolainen's wrist shot found its way past Subban to cut Vegas' lead to one, 4-3.

Johnson saved 31 of 36 shots for Buffalo.

The Sabres (1-4-2) finished a four-game road trip that spanned six days, going 1-3 against Pacific Division foes.

NOTES

The Golden Knights continued to struggle with power-play opportunities, scoring on just 1 of 5 attempts in the game. They are 2 for 26 this season on the power play. ... Vegas selected William Carrier from the Sabres in the Expansion Draft. ... Since 1970, the Buffalo Sabres are now 14-3-1 all-time in their first game against teams that joined the league via expansion. ... The Sabres are 10-4-4 all-time when visiting a new expansion team. ... Buffalo dropped to 9-15-1 all-time on Oct. 17. ... Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo will celebrate his 600th career game his next time on the ice. ...

UP NEXT

Buffalo: hosts Vancouver on Friday.

Vegas: hosts St. Louis on Saturday.