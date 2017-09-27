Coming off his worst season in a decade, Anaheim Ducks forward Corey Perry is trying to leave last season behind him and return to his old form.

Perry scored 19 goals and posted 53 points last season - his lowest totals in a non-lockout season since the 2006-07 campaign.

Now, he's looking to start fresh and return to the form that saw him top the 30-goal mark in three consecutive years before last season.

“You got to prove yourself each and every season,” Perry told the Orange County Register. “There’s no point in dwelling in the past. I’ve never done that. I go into seasons with a clean slate. I just think once hockey’s done, you put it on the back burner. You clear your head. You start going to the gym, you start skating and then you start training camp. That’s when you start to gear it back up.

“You can’t think about hockey 24 hours a day. You’re going to go crazy. Especially if I thought about what I did last year, it would just weigh on me. I put it behind me. It’s one of those things that happened.”

Perry scored four goals and posted 11 points in 17 playoff games as the Ducks reached the Western Conference Final and head coach Randy Carlyle said he believes that success will carry over into this season.

“This is what I’m going to tell you,” Carlyle said. “The guy had 50-something points for our hockey club. He didn’t score to the level that he’s historically scored to. He scored three big goals in the playoffs that won us hockey games in overtime. So to me, that’s the start of it.

“We’re trying to get him back to where he makes that kind of complement. It’s not all doom and gloom. We look at it as we have to find a way – and he’s got to find a way – to get his confidence back and his mojo back scoring. Because he missed a lot of open nets in the review of what happened.

“It wasn’t that he didn’t get chances. … In my mind, it’s all about building him up in continuation of how he finished last year. He was a major contributor to our group in the playoffs. And that’s why I’m building on and I’ve told him so.”

Perry agreed with Carlyle that he had his chances, in fact, as the Register points out, he had 215 shots last season, the same number he had the season prior but produced 15 less goals.

“I know what I did,” Perry said. “Everybody knows, whatever it was. I had all my chances. The puck didn’t go in the net. Same amount of shots. Same everything.

"Puck just didn’t go in the net.”

The 2011 Hart Trophy winner will look to begin his bounce back campaign when the Ducks open their season at home against the Arizona Coyotes on Oct. 5.