CAMBRIDGE, Ont. — Suzann Pettersen and Mi Hyang Lee each shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to share the first-round lead at the Manulife LPGA Classic.

Hyo Joo Kim, Gonzalez Escall and Shanshan Feng were one shot back at 65, followed another shot back by Alena Sharp, Emily Pedersen, and Jodi Ewart Shadoff.

Pettersen, who recently lost her yardage book for the course and had to write notes from scratch this week, said she trusted her eye and it paid off with six birdies over one eight-hole stretch.

Sharp, from nearby Hamilton, started on the back nine and bogeyed her opening hole before recovering on the 12th with a 6-iron to leave herself a 15-footer for eagle. Sharp connected and followed it up with three birdies over her next four holes.

The 6,613-yard track is still recovering from an unusually wet and cool spring in the area. Players were allowed to lift, clean and replace balls on closely mowed fairway areas.