The PGA Championship is getting a new date and will no longer be “Glory’s Last Shot.”

According to sources, what has always been the fourth major of the year will become the second, starting in 2019 in an overhaul of the golf calendar. The announcement is expected on Tuesday when the PGA’s top executives and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan meet with the media.

The shift will see the PGA move to the third week of May with the Players Championship returning to a March date. The arrangement will benefit the PGA by putting it between the Masters and the U.S. Open, removing it from being the fourth of four majors. For years, it used the tag line “Glory’s Last Shot” indicating its place in the order of majors.

The PGA Tour also wins with this new calendar as it will now move the FedEx Cup playoffs back to finish by Labour Day. That will allow it to shorten its season and conclude before it has to go up against the behemoth that is NFL football. This was its major reason for the changes.

The moves may also cause a flurry of ripples for other events. For instance, could the RBC Canadian Open, which has been stuck between the Open Championship and the PGA, get a new date? While the latest changes mean it won’t be stuck between two majors, it may now find itself stuck between a major and the FedEx Cup playoffs.

According to Mary DePaoli, RBC’s chief brand and communications officer, there are no immediate date changes for the tournament.

“We continue to be in discussions with the PGA Tour as they review their schedule,” she stated. “These discussions are constructive and we are pleased with the relationship we have built with both the Tour and Golf Canada.”

Also, it’s unclear at this point which PGA Tour event will vacate the March calendar to allow the Players to grab a new spot. There are currently two World Golf Championship events – the WGC-Mexico and the WGC-Dell Match Play – so it’s possible one of those could be on the move.

There are also international effects. With the PGA Championship moving to May, the European Tour will likely have to move its marquee event, the BMW Championship, to avoid a conflict. It’s possible it may take a September date.