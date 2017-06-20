1h ago
Phillies designate slumping OF Saunders
TSN.ca Staff
The Philadelphia Phillies have designated outfielder Michael Saunders for assignment after the Canadian slumped to a .205 average in 61 games this season.
Saunders, in his first season with the Phillies after spending two years with the Toronto Blue Jays, has struggled with his new team.
Coming off a career year where he hit 24 homers and drove in 57 runs, the 30-year-old has gone deep six times and contributed 20 RBIs, with an on base percentage of .257.
The Victoria native signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Phillies in the off season.
The Phillies also designated pitcher Jeanmar Gomez and added Hoby Milner and outfielder Cameron Perkins to their roster.