PHOENIX — Mark Leiter Jr. held the Arizona Diamondbacks to three hits over six scoreless innings, and Maikel Franco and Tommy Joseph both homered in the Philadelphia Phillies' 6-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night.

Leiter struck out five with a walk for his first major league win in his first major league start after 12 relief appearances. He bested Diamondbacks starter Patrick Corbin (6-7), who held the Phillies to a run and eight hits for 6 2/3 innings.

Philadelphia won its second straight after five straight losses, three from being swept in a series with Arizona at home last week.

The Diamondbacks had scored 26 runs in their previous two games, both wins, and had won nine of their previous 10 games before Friday. They didn't score until Daniel Descalso's one-out triple drove in Rey Fuentes from first base in the eighth inning.

Reliever Joaquin Benoit gave up the run, but escaped further damage when David Peralta lined out to shortstop Freddy Galvis for the second out. After a walk to Paul Goldschmidt, Benoit struck out Jake Lamb to end the inning.

Franco's solo shot came off Jorge De La Rosa in the eighth, an opposite-field home run to right that was Franco's ninth of the season.

The Phillies scored four runs off Arizona reliever T.J. McFarland in the ninth. Two hits, including Howie Kendrick's pinch-hit ground-rule double, led to Cameron Perkins' sacrifice fly, and Kendrick scored on an error.

Joseph's two-run homer landed in the pool beyond the right-field fence, his 12th of the season. Arizona lost for the just the 10th time in 36 home games.

Galvis' one-out triple in the first eluded a diving attempt by Arizona right fielder Peralta, and Galvis trotted home on Aaron Altherr's grounder.

The Phillies got strong relief from Pat Neshek, who struck out the side in his lone inning.

THE LEITER SIDE

Leiter, whose father Mark Sr. pitched for the Phillies in 1997 and 1998, became part of the 15th father-son duo in major league history to make a start for the same club, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Leiter is already half of the second father-son combination ever to play for Philadelphia, and the third Phillie to make his first career big-league start this season.

TOUGH QUESTIONS

Phillies manager Pete Mackanin was asked about outfielder Odubel Herrera's recent mishaps on the base paths, which included running through a stop sign rounding third base on Wednesday and not getting a head start on a full-count, two-out pitch from second base in Thursday's game.

Mackanin said he has not spoken with Herrera, but Phillies players have done so. Herrera was in Friday's lineup.

"I'm not going to punish him. He's our everyday centre fielder, I'm playing him," Mackanin said, adding he hopes Herrera can get past his issues. "I can get more out of him by sitting him down and talking to him directly."

Herrera appeared to misjudge a fly ball to centre field that went for a double by Chris Iannetta in the fourth inning, but threw out Iannetta trying to advance to third on a fly out moments later.

DELGADO BACK IN MIX

The Diamondbacks will pull RHP Randall Delgado back out of the bullpen and give him a start on Sunday against the Phillies. But it might only be a one-time situation so as to give Taijuan Walker, who's spot Delgado is filling, some extra rest. Walker is not injured, manager Torey Lovullo said.

Delgado had a rotation stint earlier this season and has made four starts.

FIRST-ROUND PITCHES

Josh Jackson, Thursday's first-round pick of the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Draft, and Haason Reddick, the Arizona Cardinals' first-round pick in the NFL Draft this year, threw out ceremonial first pitches before Friday's game.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Casey Fien was placed on the 10-day DL with a right rotator cuff strain, with Leiter called up in a corresponding move. ... Jered Eickhoff (upper back strain) could miss more than one start, Mackanin said. Eickhoff went on the DL June 20.

Diamondbacks: C-OF Chris Herrmann is dealing with a sore hand and got Friday off. He's set to start on Saturday. ... OF A.J. Pollock (groin strain) is scheduled to play in a rehab game on Sunday provided his workout goes smoothly on Saturday. ... Reliever J.J. Hoover was placed on the 10-day DL with right shoulder inflammation, and RHP Rubby De La Rosa was called up from Triple-A Reno on Friday. C Oscar Hernandez was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Ben Lively (1-1, 3.33 ERA) will be making his second career start against Arizona on Saturday.

Diamondbacks: LHP Robbie Ray (7-3) is set to face the Phillies on Saturday. He is 5-0 with a 1.06 ERA and 55 strikeouts over his last six starts. He is 1-1 in his career against the Phillies.