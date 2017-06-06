The man widely considered to be the greatest player in Philadelphia Phillies history doesn't believe the team has a future great in centrefielder Odubel Herrera.

Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt told the 94WIP Morning Show on Tuesday that the 25-year-old Herrera isn't a player the team can build around going forward.

The National League Most Valuable Player in 1980, Schmidt believes the language barrier - English is not Herrera's first language - goes a long way in preventing the Venezuelan from being the type of building block the Phillies envision.

"My honest answer to that would be no because of a couple of things," Schmidt said. "First of all, it’s a language barrier. Because of that, I think he can’t be a guy that would sort of sit in a circle with four, five American players and talk about the game. Or try and learn about the game or discuss the inner workings of the game. Or come over to a guy and say, 'Man, you gotta run that ball out.' Just can’t be — because of the language barrier — that kind of a player."

An All-Star a season ago, Herrera has regressed thus far in 2017. He's batting .234 with five home runs, 22 runs batted in and an OPS of .686, down almost 100 points from a season ago.

Still, he's shown signs of breaking out after a prolonged slump, going 8 for 13 in his last three games. But that's not enough for Schmidt.

"Odubel can be — you see what he’s doing the last three days and we saw the inconsistency that dropped his batting average all the way down to the low .200’s prior to the last three games, and that’s really the first time we’ve seen that kind of inconsistency from him," Schmidt said. "However, he’s more of a sort of, play the game, allow his exuberance for the game to kind of spread around the team. I think the fans love him. He’s not afraid to do things that sort of irk the other team if you will, and you know what that is. I probably would hate him if I played against him because of his antics on the field, but he’s not afraid. He’s not afraid to do that. He’s learning to play a really good centerfield. They haven’t figured out where he needs to hit in the batting order yet."

Despite his criticism, Schmidt doesn't deny Herrera's quality.

"Now, I truly think he can hit second or first on a championship team," Schmidt said. "There’s no question about that."

In 18 seasons - all with the Phillies - Schmidt batted .267 with 548 home runs, 1595 RBI and an OPS of .908. A 12-time All-Star, Schmidt was inducted into Cooperstown in 1995.