The Baltimore Orioles are acquiring starter Jeremy Hellickson and cash from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for outfielder Hyun Soo Kim, left-hander Garrett Cleavinger, and international bonus money.

Hellickson was scratched from his start Friday night with the trade close at hand. He is 6-5 with a 4.73 ERA for the Phillies this season, well above his career average of 3.98.

Kim appeared in 56 games for the Orioles this season and batted .232 with one home run and 10 RBI.

Cleavinger, 23, is pitching for double-A Bowie this season and has a 2-4 record with a 6.28 ERA.

Hellickson is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2017 season after he signed a one-year, $17.2 million deal to return to the Phillies. He arrived there prior to last season in a trade that sent a minor league arm back to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hellickson was named the American League Rookie of the Year in 2011 during his five-year stint with the Tampa Bay Rays.