MIAMI — Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Vince Velasquez has left his team's game at Miami in the second inning because of an apparent injury.

Velasquez grabbed his right hip Tuesday night after throwing a pitch to J.T. Realmuto, and the Phillies' trainer and manager hustled to the mound. Following a brief conversation, Velasquez departed trailing 1-0.

The start was his 10th this season. He entered the game 2-4 with a 5.55 ERA.

