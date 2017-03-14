World Wrestling Entertainment made its return to Toronto on Saturday night at the Ricoh Coliseum and TSN's Steve Argintaru was there and documented the evening's matches.

--

Embedded Image
The Big Show prepares to chokeslam Epico and Primo of The Shining Stars.
Embedded Image
Kofi Kingston of The New Day and Enzo Amore await a tag from Cesaro in a four corners match for the RAW Tag Team Titles.
Embedded Image
RAW Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson of The Club is in the throes of agony from the Cesaro Swing.
Embedded Image
Dana Brooke taps out to Sasha Banks's Bank Statement submission finisher.
Embedded Image
Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns size each other up as their match gets underway.
Embedded Image
Charlotte Flair locks RAW Women's Champion Bayley in her Figure Eight submission hold.
Embedded Image
Fourteen-time WWE Champion Triple H makes his in-ring return after nearly a yearlong layoff.
Embedded Image
Finn Balor, returning to the ring after a six-month injury, nails Samoa Joe and Triple H with a double dropkick.
Embedded Image
Long-time rivals Triple H and Chris Jericho renew hostilities nearly 15 years after their WrestleMania X8 main event in Toronto.
Embedded Image
Finn Balor, WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho and Sami Zayn celebrate after their main-event victory.