Riot has announced big changes to the pick-ban phase of professional League of Legends competition.

The number of bans will increase from six to 10 each match and there will now be four ban segments instead of two.

“In pro play we think pick/ban changes can lead to an increase in champion diversity and strategic play,” the game developer said in a release on its website. “ We believe offering more bans will encourage deeper champion pools with more individual champions seeing the Rift - and that it’ll make a fun and engaging draft phase for fans to watch.”

In the new format, with examples provided by Riot, one side will have the first ban and first pick in the opening phases and the other side will get the same in the final two phases.

Riot’s senior esports coordinator J.T. “Tiza” Vandenbree says the new system will be implemented in the North American Challenger Series to start, told theScore esports.

The company also said in its release that a date for implementation into ranked queues has yet to be determined.

"Revised pick/ban for regular play will come somewhat later than the changes in organized play. We’re still assessing what style of pick/ban changes makes the most sense for regular games, given the different circumstances (unfamiliar allies, lack of information about your opposition)."