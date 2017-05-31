TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays are hoping to do to the Cincinnati Reds what they failed to do to the Texas Rangers in the opening series of their 10-game homestand at the Rogers Centre.

That is, to sweep them out of town.

The Blue Jays could not complete the sweep Sunday against the Rangers. They will send out Mike Bolsinger (0-2, 5.75 ERA) on Wednesday to try to complete the job against the Reds.

Toronto put itself in position for the sweep by following a 17-2 win on Monday with a 6-4 win Tuesday on a two-run homer in the eighth by Kendrys Morales.

The Jays will go for the sweep without centre fielder Kevin Pillar, third baseman Josh Donaldson and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, who are all sitting on Wednesday.

Ezequiel Carrera has shifted to centre field, while Chris Coghlan will start in left field. Catcher Russell Martin is starting at third base, with Luke Maile at backstop. Ryan Goins replaces Tulowitzki at shortstop.

Travis gets the nod in the leadoff spot this afternoon.

The Reds will send out Tim Adleman (3-2, 4.95 ERA) in hopes of salvaging a win and finishing a seven-game road trip with a winning record. They are 3-3 on the trip with one postponement.

The Blue Jays (25-27) are beginning to feel good about themselves as players return from the disabled list.

Tulowitzki, who hit a grand slam Monday, returned Friday, as did Donaldson, who on Tuesday became the ninth Blue Jay to hit a homer into the 500 level at the Rogers Centre.

J.A. Happ returned from the DL on Tuesday and pitched an encouraging four innings. Francisco Liriano is scheduled to return Friday to start against the New York Yankees.

"It feels good," Happ said. "I think we have some good energy right now."

He also gave credit to the players who were filling in for those who were injured.

"They've been good while we were all kind of out, and we're just trying to help keep what they were doing the last several weeks," Happ said.

Morales said through a translator, "Finally, we have the whole team active. The full roster is together, so it just gives us more confidence to work as a team.

"We started really bad, but having the whole team together, hopefully it is going to keep going for us. We have a pretty talented team, now it's just about staying healthy. ... I really think we have a great team here and good things are going to happen for us."

The Blue Jays hit four homers Tuesday, but Reds manager Bryan Price was talking about their defense, including a diving catch in left field by Ezequiel Carrera on Adam Duvall's liner with two runners on base and one out.

"It sure is a different ballgame if we actually get the lead in that situation," Price said. "When the plays had to be made, they made every single one. ...

"The thing that stood out to me even more than the home runs were the plays by Tulowitzki, (first baseman Justin) Smoak, and Carrera, because those three plays are all run-scoring plays for us if those balls get down."

The Reds (24-27) hope things change when Adleman opposes the Blue Jays for the first time in his career.

He allowed one hit and two walks over eight scoreless innings Friday when he got the win over the Philadelphia Phillies. He retired 21 of his final 23 batters in the game. He is 3-1 with a 5.11 ERA in May.

Bolsinger could be making his final start for the Blue Jays in a while. He has been filling in as injuries depleted Toronto's rotation, but with Happ returning and Liriano about to return, Bolsinger may not be needed in a starting role.

He has allowed 15 walks in 20 1/3 innings in his four starts, which has hurt him. In his last start, Bolsinger yielded six hits, four walks and three runs (two earned) in 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision against Texas on Friday. He is 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA in one career start against Cincinnati.