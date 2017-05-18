There’s little doubt Kevin Pillar is going to be punished for using a homophobic slur Wednesday night in Atlanta.

On Thursday morning, a Major League Baseball spokesperson confirmed they had started an investigation and Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins was on his way to Atlanta to address the situation, which occurred in the top half of the seventh inning in the Jays’ eventual 8-4 loss to the Braves at SunTrust Park.

Pillar apologized via Twitter on Thursday afternoon, but no one expects it to help him avoid a suspension.

“I have apologized personally to Jason Motte, but also need to apologize to the Braves organization and their fans, and most importantly, to the LGBTQ community for the lack of respect I displayed last night,” Pillar wrote. “This is not who I am and will use this as an opportunity to better myself.”

The Blue Jays also released a statement Thursday, saying the club was “extremely disappointed” in Pillar’s comments.

“In no way is this kind of behaviour accepted or tolerated, nor is it a reflection of the type of inclusive organization we strive to be. We would like to extend our own apologies to all fans, Major League Baseball and especially the LGBTQ community,” the release read. “We know Kevin to be a respectful, high-character individual who we hope will learn from this situation and continue to positively contribute and live up to our values on and off the field.”

After Pillar struck out on a breaking ball that was way off the plate, the 28-year-old Jays centre fielder was seen yelling at Motte, which immediately drew a reaction from not only the pitcher but also Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki and home plate umpire Brian O’Nora.

The fracas caused both benches to clear – they’d do so again later in the game when Jose Bautista drew the ire of the Braves after a bat flip on his eighth-inning home run – but everyone seemed focused on what Pillar deemed to be a quick-pitch.

That was a minor problem compared to what was seen coming out of the California native’s mouth, as cameras caught Pillar’s slur, which he alluded to in a post-game interview.

“It just stems from a little frustration in myself, just the way this series has been going,” Pillar told reporters. “It was immature, stupid. It was uncalled for. It's part of the game. I'm a competitive guy.

“[Motte] didn't do anything wrong, it was on me,” Pillar added. “It's something to learn from, something to move on from. Don't let it define me.”

The Jays aren’t strangers to this sort of controversy.

In September 2012, shortstop Yunel Escobar was handed a three-game suspension without pay by the club for writing a homophobic slur in Spanish on his eye black.

The punishment levied by the Jays also included donations to You Can Play and the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD).

Escobar was not punished further by Major League Baseball.

Statement from the Toronto Blue Jays. pic.twitter.com/ASZuzUM6RM — Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 18, 2017

In the five years since, a lot of headway has been made on these types of issues, and Pillar’s punishment should exceed Escobar’s ban, which was seen as light even at the time, especially due to the premeditated nature.

A precedent-setting suspension for Pillar would not only get the point across to current MLB players, it would also show minor leaguers how professionals must carry themselves.

The incident also came on the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.