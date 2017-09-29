Pillar out of lineup with wife expecting

Toronto Blue Jays centre fielder Kevin Pillar will be away from the team all weekend with his wife expecting to give birth.

With Pillar out of the lineup, Teoscar Hernandez will man centre field Friday against the New York Yankees.

Hernandez has put together an impressive September, slugging eight home runs for the Jays in his late-season audition.

With Pillar expected to be away for the rest of the year, the 28-year-old will finish the season batting .256 with 16 home runs, 42 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases.