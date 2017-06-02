Toronto Blue Jays centre fielder Kevin Pillar will donate the salary he forfeited during his two-game suspension last month to two Toronto-based LGBTQ groups.

Pillar was suspended by the Blue Jays after yelling a homophobic slur at Atlanta Braves pitcher Jason Motte after a strikeout on May 17.

He announced Tuesday the forfeited salary for the two games will go to You Can Play, which focuses on equality, respect and safety for all athletes in sports, and PFLAG, which "promotes the health and well-being of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender persons, their families and friends resources."

"It's not lip service," Pillar said, per ESPN. "It's easy to come out and make your apologies and hope people forget, but I meant what I said when I said hopefully I'll be made an example of.

"There are still some things that are going to be done. My actions didn't just affect me, they affected this organization as well, and between me and the organization, we're going to do our part."

Pillar will also take part in sensitivity training with PFLAG.

He caught the opening pitch prior to Thursday's game against the New York Yankees from Michelle Cherny, who is a member of Pride Toronto's board of directors.