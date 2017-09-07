Two races remain in the 2016 NASCAR Pinty’s Series season and all eyes will be on the tight championship battle in both the drivers and owners divisions. The NPS makes its fourth and final stop in Quebec this Saturday for the Lucas Oil 250 at Autodrome St-Eustache. Below is a statistical look at the performance of the series and selected drivers at the track:

Lucas Oil 250 Setup:

- Cayden Lapcevich is the defending winner at Autodrome St-Eustache. He enters this race third in the points standings as he attempts to become the first back-to-back champion in the history of the NASCAR-sanctioned series.

- St-Eustache native and four-time winner this season Kevin Lacroix returns to his home track and continues his quest to score his first oval track victory.

At Autodrome St-Eustache:

History

- Was founded in 1965 as Fury Speedway de Fabreville, and the current configuration has played host to various types of racing since 1970. The track was purchased by Alan Labrosse prior to the 2008 race season.

- The facility also includes a 1-mile road course and .125-mile drag strip.

- Was a NASCAR Whelen All-American Series member track from 2004-09, and returned to the program in 2014.

- Welcomed the NASCAR Pinty’s Series for events from 2008-10, and again in 2013-16.

- Was the only oval in Quebec to play host to a NPS event prior to 2014.

Notebook

- Scott Steckly won the inaugural race at Autodrome St-Eustache event on July 5, 2008.

- The previous eight vents have produced five different race victors, led by Steckly with four.

- Four times the winner at ASE has went on to win the series title: Steckly (2008 and 2013), DJ Kennington (2010), and Cayden Lapcevich (2016).

- There have been six different pole winners in the eight races, and Alex Labbe is the only active driver to start from the pole position twice at the track. Former champion Scott Steckly has won the pole twice.

- Two drivers (Jason Hathaway & D.J. Kennington) have participated in all eight events, and Kennington is the only driver expected to extend the streak this week.

- Three events have run beyond the scheduled 250-lap distance. The last two races have gone beyond the advertised distance and Lapcevich won last year’s event in a green-white-checkered event that went 253 laps.

- Dodge has been the winning manufacturer in all eight events and a driver has yet to win from the pole.

Autodrome St-Eustache Data

Race #: 11 of 13

Track Layout: .4-mile asphalt oval

Race Length: 250 laps (100 miles)

TV Coverage: TSN - Saturday, Sept. 16, 2 p.m. ET; RDS - Saturday, Oct. 7, 3 p.m. ET

Qualifying/Race Data

2016 Race Winner: Cayden Lapcevich

2016 Pole Winner: Alex Labbe* - (Started from pole last year after qualifying was rained out)

Qualifying Record: Alex Labbe, Dodge, 84.019 mph, 17.139 secs., July 26, 2014

Active Category Leaders at Autodrome St-Eustache:

Wins

1. D.J. Kennington - 1

Cayden Lapcevich - 1

Andrew Ranger - 1



Poles

1. Alex Labbe - 2*

2. five drivers with - 1

* - (Started from pole last year after qualifying was rained out)

Top Fives

1. D.J. Kennington - 5

2. Andrew Ranger - 3

Mark Dilley - 3



Top 10s

1. Andrew Ranger - 7

2. D.J. Kennington - 6

3. Mark Dilley - 5

Laps Led

1. Andrew Ranger - 245

2. Kerry Micks - 133

3. D.J. Kennington - 99

Laps Completed

1. D.J. Kennington - 1,897

2. Andrew Ranger - 1,768

3. Mark Dilley - 1,576

Select Driver Highlights:

Mark Dilley (No. 02 Johnsonville/Leland/Dickies Ford)

- Has three wins, three poles, 37 top fives and 61 top 10s in 104 career NASCAR Pinty’s Series starts.

- All of his wins and poles have come on ovals, where he has 50 top 10s and an average finish of ninth in 78 starts.

- Has participated in seven of the eight previous events at ASE, where he’s posted three top fives and five top 10s, an average finish of 10th and has finished second and third over the past two races in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

J.F. Dumoulin (No. 04 Spectra Premium/Bernier/BellemareDodge)

- Has six top-five and 27 top 10s in 47 career NPS starts.

- 2017 will mark the second season J.F. will compete full-time in the series. He competed in all 11 events in 2015 in his best season to date finishing the year with four top-five and seven top-10 finishes.

- Has made two starts at Autodrome St. Eustache with one top-10 finish (8th in 2016).

L.P. Dumoulin (No. 47 WeatherTech Canada/Bellemare Dodge)



- The 2014 NPS Champion and 2011 Rookie of the Year has four wins, one pole, 37 top fives and 54 top 10s in 82 career starts.

- Enters this week fifth in the season standings with six top-five and eight top-10s finishes this season.

- Has finishes of sixth, third, fourth and 14th in his four previous ASE appearances.

D.J. Kennington (No. 17 Castrol Edge Dodge)

- The 2010 and 2012 NPS champion maintains series records for top fives (82) and top 10s (111), and is the only driver to start each of the 132 all-time events.

- Ranks second in series history in wins (19), laps led (3,068) and ranks fifth in poles (13).

- Sits fourth in points after 11 races with five top-five and 10 top-10 finishes so far this season.

- Has a win (2010), a pole (‘09) and an average finish of seventh at ASE.

Alex Labbe (No. 32 Cam-Am/Kappa/Cyclops Gear/Lou’s BBQ Ford)

- Has five wins (First came at Chaudière – 2016) with six poles, 20 top fives and 27 top 10s in 38 career starts.

- He’s one of two four-time race winners in the series this season (Delaware, Saskatoon, Edmonton and Riverside).

- Labbe took over the lead in the standings after his win at Edmonton and has built his lead over Kevin Lacroix to 26 points (470-444).

- This will be his fourth start at ASE with one top 10 finish in 2016. He also won the pole at the track in 2014 and started from the pole per the rulebook last season after rain washed out qualifying.

Kevin Lacroix (No. 74 Bumper To Bumper/Total/Go Fast Dodge)

- Has five poles, eight wins, 14 top-five and 20 top-10 finishes in 29 career starts.

- Only driver to recorded two wins in seven starts during his rookie season in 2015. Won road races at Circuit ICAR and Circuit de Trois-Rivieres.

- Won from the pole at CTMP in the season opener and won two races in a row in July taking his second career win at Circuit ICAR and scoring his first win in Toronto. He also tied Andrew Ranger’s series record of consecutive wins at one track when he won his third consecutive race at CTMP last weekend.

- Became the first driver in the history of the series to win a caution-free race last season at ICAR in his first start at the track.

- This will be his third appearance at his home track. His best finish to date was 11th last season at ASE.

Cayden Lapcevich (No. 76 Auto Credit National Dodge)

- The defending NPS champion has five wins, 15 top-five, 23 top-10 and one pole in 29 career starts.

- Became the youngest champion in the history of the NPS last season at 16 years, 10 months and 16 days. He also became the youngest race winner in the history of the series with his victory at Wyant Group Raceway last July.

- Recently named a member of the NASCAR Next class highlighting young and up-and-coming talent within NASCAR.

- He won in his first start at Autodrome St. Eustache last year and enters the race in third-place in the points standings.

Adam Martin (No. 9 Johnsonville/Oliviers/Reser’s Ford)

- He has two top-five and seven top-10 finishes in 17 career starts and is ninth in the 2017 NASCAR Pinty’s Series championship points standings entering this race.

- Finished fourth in his first series start at Sunset Speedway in 2016.

- Equaled his career-best finish in this race at ASE last year coming home fourth.

Andrew Ranger (No. 27 Mopar/Pennzoil Dodge)

- The 2007 and 2009 champion is the series’ all-time leader in wins at 22 and holds the record for the poles with 22. Has 58 top fives and 87 top 10s in 105 career starts.

- Finished second in last year’s final season standings.

- Currently holds the series’ record for consecutive wins at a track with three (ICAR, 2012-14; Trois-Rivieres, 2008-10).

- Missed the race at Edmonton when he fell ill during practice and had to receive treatment at an Edmonton area hospital.

- Has one win, three top-five and seven top-10 finishes seven previous starts at ASE.

Anthony Simone (No. 95 Innovative Plumbing / Ink Your Ride Dodge)

- He has one pole eight top-five and 23 top-10 finishes in 69 career starts and is 10th in the 2017 NASCAR Pinty’s Series championship points standings entering this race.

- Has collected three runner-up finishes throughout his career in the series.

- Has one top-five (4th in 2014) and three top-10 finishes in seven previous starts at ASE.

Alex Tagliani (No. 18 Lowes Canada/EpiPen/St.Hubert Dodge)

- Has six wins, eight poles and 22 top fives, 36 top 10s in 56 careers NPS starts.

- Three of his six wins at have come on the ovals (Sunset Speedway 2015-16 and Edmonton in 2016). His road course wins came earlier this year at Trois-Rivieres, last season in Toronto and the road course in Edmonton in 2008.

- Scored his first top-five finish in four starts last year at ASE when he came home fifth. He also has two top-10 finishes at the track.

Other Driver Notes

- Larry Jackson has made three starts at ASE and scored his best finish to date in this race last September, coming home sixth.

- Rookie contender Donald Theetge will be making his first start at ASE in this event.

- Quebec native Simon Dion-Viens has made one start at the track finishing 13th last season.

Up To Speed:

- The 2017 season is the second for series sponsor Pinty’s and the 11th overall for the Canadian-based NASCAR division.

- The 2017 schedule features 13 races at 12 different tracks across five provinces and featured a return to Delaware Speedway for the first time since 2013 earlier this season.

- Quebec native Kevin Lacroix won from the pole at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in May for his third career series win.

- Alex Labbe made Quebec drivers two-for-two this season after he won the CHOKO/Fast Eddie 250 at Delaware Speedway for his second career series victory.

- Defending series champion and current NASCAR Next member Cayden Lapcevich took the lead late from Alex Labbe to score his first win of the season at Autodrome Chaudière.

- Kevin Lacroix used some muscle to make the pass in NASCAR overtime to score his second win of the season and second at Circuit ICAR. He won there during his rookie season in 2015.

- Kevin Lacroix took advantage of some contact between contenders early in the race and withstood a late challenge by Marc-Antoine Camirand before he also crashed out of the race to win his second consecutive series race and third of the season in the race in Toronto.

- Alex Labbe held off D.J. Kennington in NASCAR OT to become the second multi-race winner of the season winning the first of the Velocity Prairie Thunder Twin 100s.

- Cayden Lapcevich joined Alex Labbe and Kevin Lacroix as a repeat winner taking the second race of the Velocity Prairie Thunder Twin 100s at Wyant Group Raceway.

- Alex Labbe became the second driver to score his third win this season holding off a hard-charging Donald Theetge to pick up his second win during the three-race western swing through Saskatoon and Edmonton. He also overtook Kevin Lacroix in the points standings for the first time this season.

- Alex Tagliani held off a hard-charging Andrew Ranger to score his first win of the season and first at GP3R.

- Alex Labbe bumped Kevin Lacroix on the final lap to make the pass in Turn 4 and pick up his fourth win of the season in the Bumper To Bumper 300 at Riverside International Speedway.

- Kevin Lacroix won the pole at CTMP and led the first 24 laps of the race before surrendering the lead to Anthony Simone who led the next 11 laps. Lacroix retook the lead on Lap 36 and cruised to his fourth win of the season.