The 2017 Pinty's All-Star Curling Skins Game kicks off tonight with a clash between defending Skins champion Jennifer Jones and defending Scotties champion Chelsea Carey.

You can catch all the action on TSN 1/3/5 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT live from beautiful Banff, Alta. At 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, Olympic champion Marc Kennedy, the vice for Kevin Koe's rink, will take over the @TSNCurling Twitter account to answer your questions.

It's safe to say Jennifer Jones and her Winnipeg rink will be more than motivated to get back into the win column in Banff.

Team Jones is coming off the toughest loss of their seven years together when they fell to Team Darcy Robertson in the semi-finals of the Manitoba Scotties last weekend. The shocking upset means Team Jones will not appear in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts for just the second time of their incredible run together. They weren't there in 2014, but that was because they were too busy winning gold for Canada at the Sochi Olympics.

Thankyou for the overwhelming support.This loss is a hard one to swallow right now,but we are hungrier than ever to find ways to get better! — Team Jennifer Jones (@TeamJJonesCurl) January 29, 2017

“It’s going to be really weird, I’m not going to lie,” Jones told TSN's Bob Weeks. “It’s disappointing because we obviously love playing at that event. It’s one of our favourite events to play in.”

Aside from missing the event in 2014, Jones has won Manitoba every year since 2005. The loss is obviously tough, but Jones says it's not the end of the world, or even the end of the season as is the case for most rinks who fail to win provincials.

“We play in so many big events during the year that this is just one event for us," said Jones. "It’s not season-ending. We’ve had a lot of big events throughout the year already and we still have a couple more to come. It’s not like it was 10 years ago, where if you didn’t make the Scotties, your season was over.”

Jones upset by Robertson, will miss Scotties Darcy Robertson shocked Jennifer Jones 8-6 in Sunday’s semifinal at the Manitoba Scotties Tournament of Hearts. It is the first time since 2004 that Jones has failed to qualify for the Scotties.

One of those big events goes this weekend in Banff at the Pinty's Skin Game. Team Jones are the defending champs as they downed Team Val Sweeting in last year's final. They took home $54,000 in total winnings and have claimed $85,000 over two years at the event.

Jones' opponent Friday night will be Chelsea Carey. Jones beat Carey in the semi-final of the 2015 TSN Skins Game when Carey was in charge of a different rink.

Here's a look at a few of their numbers from this season.

By The Numbers Team Chelsea Carey Stat Team Jennifer Jones 1 Event Wins 2 131.907 (17th) CTRS Rank 354.482 (1st) $38,039 (10th) WCT Rank $83,897 (1st) 1-3 Season Record vs. Opponent 3-1

Team Jones, who won the Canada Cup in Brandon, have had the better year this season, but it's Team Carey who own the last laugh between the two sides.

At the Scotties last year in Grande Prairie, Carey, representing Alberta, walloped Jones 12-5 on the first day of the tournament. A week later, Carey faced off against Jones once again in the Page Play 1 vs. 2 game, beating the defending champion 7-5 to punch a ticket to her first ever national final. Carey edged Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville two days later, 7-6, in the championship game. It was Carey's first year skipping the squad of third Amy Nixon, second Jocelyn Peterman and lead Laine Peters, making the achievement that much more remarkable.

After the Scotties triumph, Carey would go on to finish fourth at the world championships in Swift Current, losing to Russia's Anna Sidorova in the bronze medal game. The disappointing result meant Carey and her Calgary rink lost their spot to the 2017 Canadian Olympic Trials.

They won't be able to get it back in Banff, but a successful weekend leading up to the Canadian championship later this month will be crucial in gaining some confidence.

This year is all about getting their Trials spot back, Carey told TSN.ca before the Canada Cup in November.

“That’s goal No. 1 [getting the spot back] and there’s a number of different ways to do that so that’s been our focus and kind of our planning for the season,” she explained. “The changes we’ve made are all around trying to lock down a direct Trials spot.”

The winner of this game will play the winner of the Eve Muirhead vs. Val Sweeting contest which takes place Saturday at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.