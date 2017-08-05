Pittsburgh acquired the veteran utility infielder Sean Rodriguez from Atlanta on Saturday in exchange for minor league infielder Connor Joe.

The Pirates also claimed reliever George Kontos off waivers from the San Francisco Giants.

Rodriguez played 279 for Pittsburgh in 2015 and 2016, hitting .260 with 22 home runs and 79 RBIs while filling a variety of roles. He signed a two-year free agent deal with the Braves last winter.

Rodriguez was involved in an off-season car accident and spent the first half of this season on the disabled list before making his debut with the Braves on July 17. Rodriguez hit just .162 in 15 games with Atlanta.

Kontos went 0-5 with a 3.83 ERA in 50 games for San Francisco this season. To make room for Rodriguez and Kontos, the Pirates designated reliever Jhan Marinez and outfielder Danny Ortiz for assignment.