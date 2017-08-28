CHICAGO — The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed infielder Adam Frazier on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring.

The Pirates also recalled outfielder Jordan Luplow and right-hander Dovydas Neverauskas from Triple-A Indianapolis before Monday night's game against the Chicago Cubs. Right-hander Johnny Barbato was sent down to their top farm club.

Frazier left Sunday's 5-2 win at Cincinnati after he grounded into a double play in the third inning. The 25-year-old Frazier is batting .280 with four homers and 45 RBIs in 104 games in his second major league season.

Neverauskas made his major league debut in April. He is 1-1 with a 3.09 ERA in nine relief appearances with the Pirates.

Luplow is looking for his first major league hit. He went 0 for 9 in four games with Pittsburgh earlier this summer.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball