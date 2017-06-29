AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — The Detroit Pistons have hired Rex Walters as an assistant coach.

The team announced the move Thursday. The Pistons also named Rob Werdann coach of the Grand Rapids Drive, and agreed to a two-year extension with the Drive as their G League affiliate.

Walters spent last season as coach of the Drive. Prior to that, he spent eight seasons as the coach at the University of San Francisco. He led the Dons to two 20-win seasons and two post-season appearances.

Walters was also the coach at Florida Atlantic for two seasons.

