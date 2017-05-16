AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — The Detroit Pistons have unveiled an updated logo in advance of their move downtown next season.

The team says the logo is the result of a six-month process by the Pistons' creative team in collaboration with the NBA and Nike. It's similar to a logo the team used from 1979-96, with the team's name written on a red basketball background with a blue ring surrounding the ball.

In recent seasons, the font used for the team name in the logo was larger.

The Pistons begin playing in a new downtown arena in 2017-18. The venue will also house the Detroit Red Wings.