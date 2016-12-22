Twenty-five players on member teams of the Professional eSports Association claim the new organization and their owners colluded to remove the ESL Pro League from the North America region.

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive rosters of Cloud9, Counter Logic Gaming, Immortals, Team Liquid and Team SoloMid have endorsed a letter written by Scott “SirScoots” Smith that says the PEA demanded the ESL Pro League leave North America or its members would boycott events.

The players allege they had no part in this ultimatum and had no knowledge of any conversation between PEA and ESL.

"The PEA proposed a plan in which EPL would be required to 'vacate' North America, essentially leaving the region in the PEA’s control," the letter says. "As Jason Katz explained to [SirScoots] on December 8th, EPL could either accept the proposal, or the PEA would force us to withdraw from EPL and restrict us to playing in only the PEA league."

However, while the players plan to compete in the PEA’s inaugural season in 2017, they are against the idea of withdrawing from the ESL Pro League. The letter says that players were vocal to their owners about their concerns but were quickly shot down and told they were bound by PEA rules.

"When the PEA and our owners first spoke more openly about their ability to tell us where we can and can’t play, we asked them what gave them the right. Their response was very direct: It’s in your contracts," the letter says. "This came as a shock — our owners had always given us the clear impression that we held the final say when it came to where we competed."

The PEA was announced as an organization aiming to put more control in the hands of the players. Now it looks like it is taking it away.

The rules and grievance committee are unbalanced with fewer player reps than any other entities. The letter claims this was done to “help avoid stalemates.”

"When our player reps pointed out that this meant we could always be out-voted by the league and the owners, Jason said that it was designed this way intentionally — to help avoid stalemates," the letter says. "He said that the PEA votes should be considered unbiased and that even as Commissioner he would be a trustworthy, unbiased voter."

The players represented in the letter remain interested in being a part of the PEA, but they feel they have the right to decide where and when to compete.

"As we have told our owners, we are willing to participate in the PEA’s inaugural season," the letter says. "What we are not okay with is being forced out of EPL — or any other competition, for that matter. We maintain that, as players, we have the right to determine where we can and cannot compete."

Read the full letter on Medium.