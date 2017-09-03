The deadline for NFL teams to reduce their respective rosters to the mandatory amount of 53 players ahead of the start of the 2017 season went into effect Saturday. Subsequently, several former CFL players and 2017 draftees that signed with clubs south of the border during the NFL off-season have been notified of their respective releases.

Now that 53-man rosters are set across the league, teams are beginning to sign new players, as well as previous signees, to their respective practice rosters.

Here is a round-up of players with ties to the CFL that have been tabbed for NFL practice duty.

Linebacker Adam Bighill is returning to the New Orleans Saints.

British Columbia native Boseko Lokombo (LB) is sticking with the Baltimore Ravens

Boseko Lokombo accepts practice roster spot with #Ravens @CFLonTSN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) September 3, 2017

Winnipeg native Geoff Gray (OL), who was drafted by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers eighth overall in the 2017 draft, is joining the New York Jets. Gray was cut by the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

Former #Bisons OL Geoff Gray is expected to sign with #NYJets and will go on practice roster. Gray was cut by #Packers Saturday. — Mike Sawatzky (@sawa14) September 3, 2017

Defensive tackle Eli Ankou, who was in third round (26th overall) by his hometown Ottawa Redblacks has been claimed off waivers by the Jacksonville Jaguars.