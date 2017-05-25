PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby was his usual cool self as he prepared for another monumental game in his already storied career.

"You've got to refocus," said the 29-year-old moments after a close Game 6 loss to the Ottawa Senators. "It's a big one."

Big one especially for Crosby.

The captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins has plenty riding on Thursday's decisive Game 7 of the Eastern Conference final, beginning with the opportunity to chase a third Stanley Cup.

Getting to the final for the fourth time in less than 10 years (he's 2-1 so far following appearances in 2008, 2009 and 2016) would be a remarkable feat on its own for the Cole Harbour, N.S., native and a rarity in today's parity-infested NHL. It would be especially impressive given the Penguins injury woes, which have sidelined No. 1 defender Kris Letang, No. 1 goaltender Matt Murray as well as a whole host of other key regulars, including top point-producing defenceman Justin Schultz.

No team has reached the Cup final in consecutive years since the Penguins (also led by Crosby) and Red Wings in 2008 and 2009, but even more alluring for Crosby's Penguins is the chance to become the first repeat Cup winner in the salary cap era.

Even the Chicago Blackhawks, the marquee dynasty of the current era with three Cup triumphs, haven't won it twice in a row or even reached the final in consecutive years

A Detroit squad loaded with Hall of Famers was the last out to accomplish the feat, sweeping foes in both 1997 and 1998.

Crosby would have at least the opportunity add that bullet to his resume if his Pens were to prevail in Game 7 and then somehow get by the Nashville Predators in the final. He could also join Steve Yzerman and old mentor Mario Lemieux as the only players to captain consecutive Cup winners since 1990.

It's rare for a reason.

Not only do teams today have to deftly manage the cap to reach the final these days — constantly turning over talent — but survive injury and random luck over four best-of-seven series. Many breaks to have swing right for even the finest outfits.

"There's no guarantees," Crosby said. "Teams are going to fight and that's what makes it so great."

If there was a right year for an NHL team to finally repeat yet again it might be this one, what with a weakened Eastern Conference and no dominant team out west.

Victory in Game 7 also means Crosby gets to keep adding to playoff numbers that already stack up favourably with the all-time greats. Crosby is tied for 25th in NHL history with 156 career playoff points and he sits only four points from matching a Gordie Howe-led trio of four for 20th spot. He's tied for ninth all-time with 1.11 points per-game, sitting first among active players.

Crosby (19 points) trails only teammate Evgeni Malkin (24 points) in playoff scoring this spring.

"He cares so much about this Penguins team and trying to help this team win," head coach Mike Sullivan said earlier in the series against Ottawa. "I just think that's part of who he is, and that's what we love about him is that he's such a great team guy and he understands the importance of his game to helping this team win."

Malkin, with 153 career playoff points and 1.08 points per-game, sits only a touch behind Crosby statistically in the post-season, but almost without exception it's Crosby who's drawn (and continues to draw) the opposition's fiercest opponent, including Erik Karlsson presently and P.K. Subban and Mattias Ekholm if the Pens prevail and face the Preds.

Crosby also stands to further one of the finest two-year runs in recent hockey memory. During that stretch, which began last season, he's captured a Stanley Cup, Conn Smythe Trophy, World Cup of Hockey, World Cup of Hockey MVP, Rocket Richard trophy and back-to-back finishes as a Hart trophy finalist.

Standing just beyond Game 7, potentially, is another Cup and maybe even another Conn Smythe.

Crosby is 4-2 career in Game 7s with two goals and two assists, though he has only a single assist in the last five such games. That probably means little for this Game 7 against the Sens, even less so given how forceful he's grown over the course of the series.

Crosby has piled up three goals, five points and 16 shots in the last four games and though he went pointless in Tuesday's 2-1 Game 6 loss, he still fired six shots at Craig Anderson, won 61 per cent of his 28 draws and finished the night with a 68-per-cent puck possession mark.