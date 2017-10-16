Huddle Up: Who would you rather play in the crossover - Toronto or Ottawa?

There’s a lot up for grabs in the CFL’s West Division in Week 18. While five of the six playoff berths have been grabbed, it’s down to the Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions for the final spot, ensuring a crossover for the 10th time in CFL history.

The 6-9 BC Lions are battling the 8-7 Roughriders to head east and take on the division’s No. 2 seed, but a loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last week put the Lions’ backs against the wall. The Lions must win all of their remaining games and have the Roughriders finish the season with three straight losses in order to extend their active playoff run beyond 20 years, good for the second-longest streak in CFL history.

BC will look to snap their four-game losing streak when they take on the Edmonton Eskimos Saturday, while the Riders will go on the road to face the first-place Calgary Stampeders, who are 7-0 at home this season.

Speaking of the Stamps, it looks like the West’s road to the Grey Cup is going to go through Calgary. With a win or a Winnipeg Blue Bombers loss, the Stampeders will secure top spot and host the Western Final on Nov. 19.

If things stay the way they are, they will meet the winner of the Bombers and Eskimos, two teams still playing for home-field advantage in the Western Semi-Final. Any win for the Bombers or an Eskimos loss will give Winnipeg home-field. Since linebacker Maurice Leggett was ruled out for the season with a torn Achilles he suffered Saturday against the Lions, they will have their work cut out for them.

Meanwhile, the top of the East is wide open. The Ottawa Redblacks sit at 7-9-1 and the Argonauts at 7-9. The Argos hold the tie-breaker after beating the Redblacks twice this season. If they finish with the same record, the Argonauts will receive a first-round bye. Either way, each team will get at least one home playoff game – Ottawa for the third straight season and Toronto for the first time since 2013.

The following teams have clinched a playoff berth for the 2017 season: Calgary Stampeders (H), Ottawa Redblacks (H), Toronto Argonauts (H), Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Edmonton Eskimos.

H = Guaranteed home playoff game

The following teams have officially been eliminated from playoff contention: Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Montreal Alouettes

Here is a look at the matchups if the playoffs started today (Oct. 16):

Western Semi-Final: Edmonton at Winnipeg

Western Final: Winner of Edm/Wpg at Calgary

Eastern Semi-Final: Saskatchewan at Toronto

Eastern Final: Winner of Sask/Tor at Ottawa

The 105th Grey Cup will take place on Nov. 26 in Ottawa.