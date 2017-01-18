MELBOURNE, Australia — The Latest from the Australian Open on Thursday (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

The opening match on Margaret Court Arena could possibly be the fastest — and most lopsided — all day: U.S. Open finalist Karolina Pliskova's 6-0, 6-2 win over Anna Blinkova in 59 minutes.

Pliskova, who lost to Angelique Kerber in the U.S. Open final last September, overwhelmed the 18-year-old Blinkova, a Russian qualifier ranked 189th who had beaten veteran Monica Niculescu in the first round.

When Blinkova won her first game —after Pliskova had won 10 in a row — she smiled and raised her left arm to acknowledge the cheers from the crowd.

The fifth-seeded Pliskova advanced to the third round for the third consecutive year.