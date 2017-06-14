Entertainment agency PMK•BNC and branding agency Momentum Worldwide have joined forces to create an esports practice intended to advise parties interesting in the industry of competitive gaming.

Among PMK•BNC’s list of entertainment clients are Robert Downey Jr., Matthew McConaughey and Selena Gomez, to name a few, while Momentum works with the likes of Facebook, Coca Cola and Verizon.

Both companies are included in the Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG).

"The opportunity in gaming for brands is enormous," Momentum CEO Chris Weil said. "Bringing together the powerhouse consultation and brand experience expertise of Momentum, with the entertainment, PR, and years of deep gaming expertise of PMK•BNC, will help brands connect with fans and their passions."

The partnership comes on the heels of a study from Momentum and streaming website Twitch called “We Know Gamers”. The study highlighted the habits and positions of gamers and non-gamers as an information tool for those curious about the industry.

Momentum executive Glenn Minerley is heading up the new venture and affirms it will “help brands connect with this passionate and engaged population.”

"Nearly two billion people play their favourite games on consoles, mobile devices and PCs, as well as watch livestreams and attend esports competitions, making gamers a massive and engaged global audience," PMK•BNC senior director of brand marketing and communications Mark Van Lommel said. "From working directly with Esports teams and leagues, to game publishers and development studios, there are myriad ways for brands to create engaging experiences that add value to the gaming world and we're excited to help brands do just that."

View the full release on Momentum Worldwide's website here.