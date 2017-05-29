Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

PITTSBURGH — Mild-mannered and measured, David Poile admits he is pretty much “as conservative as you can get.” He doesn't gamble, except when it comes to building his team.

“I don't have any risk in my life,” Poile said. “So this [job] might be the risky side of my life.”

For most general managers in a risk-averse league, rumours about a player not fitting in on one team – fairly or unfairly – would be reason enough to not pick up the phone.

For Poile, the only GM the Predators have ever known since 1997, that discord was the reason to inquire.

Making three “risky” bets, as he described them, Poile exploited a market inefficiency where personality had perhaps overshadowed play. That value proposition is one tool Poile had to put the small-market Predators on par with hockey’s heavy hitters.

“Sometimes, what do they say, ‘Somebody’s trash is your treasure,’” Poile said Sunday. “You hear different things about James Neal, you hear different things about [P.K.] Subban, you hear things about Ryan Johansen.

“There comes a time and a place where you need to improve your club and you’ve got to take chances and risks. I think this job is a big-time gamble."

Those tickets have cashed. Poile’s team is playing for the Stanley Cup for the first time in his 35 consecutive years as a manager.

No risk was bigger than acquiring Subban from Montreal last summer in a seismic, straight-up swap for captain Shea Weber. The Canadiens seemingly made a decision that they couldn’t win with Subban, that he was not a fit both on and off the ice. It was a personality trade almost as much as it was a hockey trade.

“One of the toughest things for me to think about,” Subban said Sunday, “was coming into a locker room that [Weber] had been in for 12 years and been a captain in, and figuring out how I would try to fit in.”

Admittedly, that was the Predators’ concern, too. Poile said the conversations to pull off the trade involved every part of the organization, from ownership to marketing. “Is this going to affect our season-ticket base? What’s going to be the backlash? Cap recapture [penalties], the chemistry in your locker room, the culture. Who’s going to be the new captain?” Poile said he asked himself all those questions.

“You do your best investigation that you can and you have to make a gut call of whether you can now fit [them] into your franchise,” Poile said. “Make a good, educated guess and make a deal.”

Poile pulled the trigger on June 29, 2016, less than 48 hours before Subban’s no-trade clause kicked in with the Canadiens.

The first thing Poile did when Subban landed in Nashville was gather the gregarious No. 76 and all of his “handlers” and support staff. He wanted to see the entire picture, to get on the same page.

Poile said the first question he asked Subban was: “What are your goals?”

“He said ‘To win the Stanley Cup.’ I said that’s what our goals are, too.”

“We heard a lot about things that happened in Montreal, some good, maybe some not so good,” Poile said. “Everybody is different. P.K. brings a lot to the table as a hockey player and as a person. His involvement in charities …What else do you have going on in your life? And if you do, like P.K., we just want to know what it is so that we can support it.”

Poile, now 67, has been around long enough to know that communication alone is not enough to make it all come together.

“It’s not going to work in every case because if you get a guy that’s a bad guy, then you’ve got a bad guy,” Poile said. “But if you just have a situation where it wasn’t a fit or something happened, is it repairable? …There’s a ton of things to think about. It’s risky. You can think it all out, but you don’t know until it actually happens.”

Penguins winger Phil Kessel, who was bounced out of Toronto and fingered as part of the Maple Leafs’ problem, said Sunday that Subban “got the shaft” in Montreal.

When Kessel captured the Stanley Cup with a Conn Smythe-worthy playoff run last spring, it was Subban who attended his day with the Cup party in Toronto.

“Phil is a guy that speaks his mind. That’s why I respect him,” Subban said. “I witnessed a lot of the stuff he went through. I don’t think a lot of it was deserved with how hard he works and how good he’s been, so I wanted to show my support. I was really, really happy for him to see him do it.”

Throughout his tenure in Nashville, Poile has welcomed the gamut of off-ice challenges, from Jordin Tootoo to Alexander Radulov to Mike Ribeiro to Rich Clune. In some ways, Nashville has been the NHL’s safe harbour to relaunch a career.

That’s not because Poile operates on a principle of second chances, but more so because he doesn’t necessarily view any situation – particularly one based on hearsay – as black and white.

Poile is comfortable with imperfection. No person or player is as inherently bad as they seem at their worst, nor as great as they seem at their best.

“My quick answer is that I think you can work with people,” Poile said. “One of the things I’m most proud of is that in 35 years as a GM, [I’ve had] only four coaches. That’s awesome. I’m not sure anybody in any other sport will ever be able to come close to that. You’ve got to work through those things.”

Plus, this time around, Subban, Johansen and Neal were far from reclamation projects – more so just players whose swirling narrative seemed to sweep them away.

They are now four wins away from their first Stanley Cup. Together.

“When I got traded, I said that I felt I could win a Stanley Cup with this hockey club,” Subban said. “I was happy in Montreal. I made a lot of friends there. We won more than we lost. I felt part of that … Now, switching teams and coming into Nashville, I guess you could say I’m definitely happier.”

