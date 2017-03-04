BUFFALO, N.Y. — Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov scored in a shootout and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 on Saturday night.

Tyler Johnson scored in regulation for the Lightning and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves as Tampa Bay bounced back on the second night of a back-to-back after losing 5-2 in Pittsburgh on Friday.

The Lightning have won three of four and seven of nine on the road.

Kucherov won the game in the second round of the shootout when he slipped the puck between Robin Lehner's pads while faking a move from right to left in front of the crease.

Point beat Lehner with a wrister over the goaltender's glove. Vasilevskiy stopped Buffalo's Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart in the shootout.

Ryan O'Reilly had a goal and Lehner made 31 saves for Buffalo, which has lost four of five — and all three meetings with Tampa Bay this season.

The Sabres were without leading scorer Kyle Okposo. The left wing injured his ribs in Thursday's win over Arizona and will be out at least a week, coach Dan Bylsma said. Okposo has 19 goals and 24 assists in his first season with Buffalo.

Both teams had 4-on-3 power plays during overtime. Buffalo played the first 1:16 with a man-advantage after Anton Stralman's interference penalty in the final minute of regulation. Marcus Foligno received a penalty after knocking Johnson's stick out of his hands at 1:47.

O'Reilly scored on a power play to give Buffalo a 1-0 lead with 11 seconds left in the third period. Rasmus Ristolainen faked a shot from the point and fed O'Reilly for a one-timer from the right circle just 9 seconds after Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov was penalized for hooking.

Johnson got the tying goal for Tampa Bay 2:37 into the second period. Victor Hedman sent a long pass to the right slot, where Johnson tapped the puck past Lehner for his 19th of the season.

NOTES: Eichel had an assist on O'Reilly's goal, extending his point streak to nine games. ... Kucherov has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) on a six-game streak, and Hedman has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in his last nine games. ... Sabres D Dmitry Kulikov left in the first period with an upper body injury and did not return. ... The Lightning had seven active defencemen with D Luke Witkowski entering the lineup in place of C Greg McKegg. Witkowski had been a healthy scratch the past nine games.

UP NEXT

Lightning: Host New York Rangers on Monday.

Sabres: At Pittsburgh on Sunday.