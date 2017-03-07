DUNEDIN, Fla. — Justin Morneau hit a two-run single off J.A. Happ in the second inning and Canada's World Baseball Classic team cruised to a 7-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in an exhibition game Tuesday.

Canada's Dalton Pompey had two hits and scored a run against his major-league team, and shotstop Jonathan Malo went 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and a run scored.

The Blue Jays' sole offence came form an Anthony Alford sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Atlanta Braves pitcher Andrew Albers picked up the win, allowing one hit over two scoreless innings.

Happ took the loss for Toronto, allowing three runs over 1 1/3 innings.

Canada plays its first 2017 World Baseball Classic game Thursday against the Dominican Republic in Miami.