Pospisil loses in third round at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Vasek Pospisil's run at the BNP Paribas Open came to a disappointing end Monday night.

Two days after upsetting world No. 1 Andy Murray in the second round, the Vancouver product fell 7-6 (4), 3-6, 5-7 to Dusan Lajovic in third-round play.

The 106th-ranked Serbian benefited from five Pospisil double faults and won 4 of 5 break points.

Lajovic had 106 winners to Pospisil's 96.

Pospisil, ranked 129th, fired six aces throughout the match, including three in the second set.

The match took two hours 28 minutes 17 seconds, nearly 30 minutes longer than it took Pospisil to defeat Murray on Saturday.