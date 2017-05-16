Jamie McLennan TSN Hockey Analyst Follow|Archive

Each night during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, TSN Hockey analyst and former NHL goaltender Jamie McLennan provides his Post 2 Post rankings for every goaltender in action.

Craig Anderson (5) - It's tough not to give him a '5' rating, because was brilliant again on Monday night, keeping Ottawa in the game when the Penguins had full territorial advantage in the last half of the game. Anderson was very dialed in all night long and almost stole the game for the Senators.

Marc-Andre Fleury (5) - He was real sharp early on with big saves on Clarke MacArthur, Mark Stone and Ryan Dzingel and also had to stay focused as he didn't face a shot for almost 20 minutes. He then made his best save of the game on Mike Hoffman with 30 seconds left to preserve the win and the shutout.