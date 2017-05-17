Jamie McLennan TSN Hockey Analyst Follow|Archive

Each night during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, TSN Hockey analyst and former NHL goaltender Jamie McLennan provides his Post 2 Post rankings for every goaltender in action.

John Gibson (4) - A great effort on Tuesday tonight, as he was the reason the game was so close. He had no chance on both goals as he was crashed upon on the first one (not an interference penalty because his own player Sami Vatanen pushed Nashville's Viktor Arvidsson into him), while the game-winner hit Arvidsson and went right to Josi on the back door.

Pekka Rinne (4) - He wasn't very busy in Game 3, allowing a bad angle goal to Corey Perry as he had traffic crashing towards him. He made big saves on Rickard Rakell, Hampus Lindholm, Sami Vatanen and Ryan Getzlaf. And he was real good on his rebound control again, settling his group down in the defensive zone and allowing them to exit cleanly.