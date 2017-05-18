Fleury or Murray - It doesn't matter to the Sens

Jamie McLennan TSN Hockey Analyst Follow|Archive

Each night during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, TSN Hockey analyst and former NHL goaltender Jamie McLennan provides his Post 2 Post rankings for every goaltender in action.

Marc-Andre Fleury (1) - He was left out to dry by his teammates, but he didn't look sharp or make that big save to keep the Penguins in it.

Matt Murray (4) - Murray stopped the bleeding for the most part and made big saves on Marc Methot, Mark Stone and Bobby Ryan.

Craig Anderson (4) - He was rock solid again Thursday night. It's nice to play with a huge lead, but he was good with his positioning and rebound control and fought to find pucks with big saves on Carter Rowney, Phil Kessel, Sidney Crosby and Conor Sheary.