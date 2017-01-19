Jamie McLennan TSN Hockey Analyst Follow|Archive

There's been one constant on Broadway over the last 11 years and that’s the stellar goaltending of King Henrik.

Since taking the reins in net from Kevin Weekes midway through his rookie season, Henrik Lundqvist has been a New York rock star on and off the ice.

But these days, it’s more like rock bottom.

Going into Thursday night’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, The King has an .843 save percentage over his last eight games and has allowed 16 goals over his last seven periods.

Lundqvist has clearly lost some of the hallmarks of his game.

The 2012 Vezina Trophy winner has always had the ability to play deeper than his peers and that gave him extra time to make saves.

But these days, he's retreating deeper than ever, which has translated into more pucks rising up on him than before.

That tells me that he doesn't trust his game right now and that definitely limits his aggressiveness.

It seems like a crisis in confidence - Lundqvist has allowed a league-high seven goals on first shots this year, which shows he's unsure.

"It's embarrassing, frustrating and disappointing at the same time," he told reporters after a 7-6 loss to Dallas on Tuesday.

"When you're looking for confidence and a good feeling, you’re hoping for a game where there's a lot of structure. Shots are more to the outside. But that’s not the case right now...a lot of chances right in front, and I just need to get going. It’s hard. You try to do all the right things, but it’s not paying off right now."

The bottom line is this - Lundqvist turns 35 in March and he still has four years and $29 million left on his existing contract. So for the Rangers’ sake, he needs to figure things out quickly.

Because he’s becoming a king-sized question mark.