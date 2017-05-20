Jamie McLennan TSN Hockey Analyst Follow|Archive

Each night during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, TSN Hockey analyst and former NHL goaltender Jamie McLennan provides his Post 2 Post rankings for every goaltender in action.

Matt Murray (4) - He was sharp early on, showed no rust in his game, made good saves on Viktor Stalberg, Tommy Wingels, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Derick Brassard before he surrendered one to Clarke MacArthur. He made big saves on Tom Pyatt, Kyle Turris, Mark Stone and Mike Hoffman. As Ottawa pressed in the third period, Murray looked calm and composed and was really in control of his positioning. He was compact and efficient.

Craig Anderson (3) – He made good saves early on Jake Guentzel and Scott Wilson before giving up a soft goal to Olli Maatta. He got caught cheating shortside. Anderson had no chance on the back door goal that went off of Dion Phaneuf. He bounced back with huge saves on Wilson, Nick Bonino, Phil Kessel and Conor Sheary. The 35-year-old netminder kept it close when the Senators pushed to get back into the game in the third period.