Jamie McLennan TSN Hockey Analyst Follow|Archive

Each night during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, TSN Hockey analyst and former NHL goaltender Jamie McLennan provides his Post 2 Post rankings for every goaltender in action.

MATT MURRAY - 5 - Locked in all night long, sharp with his movement, rebound control and positioning, made tough saves look real routine and easy. Big saves on Filip Forsberg three times, Jarnkrok, Arvidsson, Aberg, Josi twice each, as well as Scissons and Neal. Was the difference for the Penguins for the first two periods until they took over the game.

PEKKA RINNE - 1 - Strong start, looked sharp early on with big saves on Kessel two times as well as Maatta. Bad goal to Guentzel shortside at the end of the kill late in the first. Three goals in first three minutes of third period ended his night, and things fell apart for him and the team real quick. Has to find a way to rebound. Two goals out of his eight allowed in this series have gone off his own players, but you could tell on the Malkin goal that he was struggling mentally after such a controlled start. He is in motion, gets caught deep and doesn’t react properly to a good shot.

JUUSE SAROS - N/R - Came in early in the third period and wasn't tested.