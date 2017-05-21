Jamie McLennan TSN Hockey Analyst Follow|Archive

Each night during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, TSN Hockey analyst and former NHL goaltender Jamie McLennan provides his Post 2 Post rankings for every goaltender in action.

John Gibson (No Rating - Injured after first period) - Gibson had a strong period before leaving the game. He made good saves on Vernon Fiddler and Filip Forsberg.

Jonathan Bernier (4) - It's tough to come in cold, but Bernier's positioning was strong. You can't lay the loss on his feed, he gave the Ducks a chance to stay in the game. Bernier made big saves on Austin Watson, Pontus Åberg, Roman Josi, Mattias Ekholm and Forsberg. On the game-winning goal he made a great save on Forsberg, but Aberg was there to grab the rebound.

Pekka Rinne (5) - Rinne was brilliant all night long. He was good with his rebounds, fought hard through traffic and stayed focused when the Ducks crashed hard to the net - which happened a lot. He made big saves on Andrew Cogliano, two on Ryan Kesler, two on Ryan Getzlaf, two on Brandon Montour and two times on Corey Perry.