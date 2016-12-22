Jamie McLennan TSN Hockey Analyst Follow|Archive

TSN Hockey Analyst Jamie McLennan gives his weekly thoughts on five goaltending stories.

1) DEVAN DUBNYK – He’s 16-6-3 with five shutouts and leads the NHL with a .948 save percentage and 1.58 goals-against average is really dominating in all facets. And he’s going to push Carey Price all season long. I love how economical he is in the net - he doesn't go chasing the puck, he doesn't overwork on plays and his positioning is very strong. He has a terrific understanding of reads and where he needs to be on the ice. He is a ultra-durable and consistent night in and night out.

2) SERGEI BOBROVSKY – ‘Bob’ is 19-5-2 with a .932 save percentage and 1.94 goals-against average and three shutouts. With all the talk of Carey Price and Devan Dubnyk, Bobrovsky has been the great lost story line in net. If you’re looking for one simple reason why the Blue Jackets are having success this season, it’s Bob. He’s been brilliant every night for this team. I've always liked him as a goaltender, but the biggest knock was his health. The Blue Jackets have struggled when he’s injured. All you hear out of Columbus is his work ethic in practice and his preparation of the details of his game. Real strong glove hand as well. He has to be in the Vezina conversation so far this season.

3) TUUKKA RASK - Another elite goaltender (16-6-3, .929 save percentage and 1.91 goals-against average with four shutouts) having a great season. He has incredible fire in the net, he’s ultra-competitive and has a great glove hand to snap pucks up. Rask also has great lateral movement as most Finnish goaltenders have, along with explosively quick yet controlled movements that put him in position to make almost every save.

4) SCOTT DARLING – He’s 6-3-1 in 10 starts replacing Corey Crawford and is doing an admirable job of standing in for the No. 1 goalie. He's an unorthodox goaltender who has learned to use his size and flexibility. One impressive trait he has in the net is that he does not give up on shots, he battles until he makes his save or he is beat. I call him a perfect 1A goaltender - he can give you the short-term starter minutes and the team doesn't sag. In fact, they gain more confidence in him as he plays and he’s strong enough to handle the workload.

5) MIKE CONDON – He could be the best acquisition of the season so far. He’s delivered stability in the net in the absence of Craig Anderson, whose real life struggles have been well documented. With Andrew Hammond injured, he’s appeared in 10 straight games going 7-3 with a 2.38 goals-against average and .919 save percentage, his crease and post play has been terrific in tight. He has slowed his game down from last season and is a lot more in control of his movements. That’s really helped with his rebound control and adjustment after the first shot. He’s gained the confidence of his teammates and the organization.