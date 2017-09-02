MONZA, Italy — Lewis Hamilton has claimed his 69th career pole position to break the Formula One record previously held by his childhood idol, Michael Schumacher.

Maintaining his focus after a 2 1/2-hour rain delay at the Italian Grand Prix and in difficult, wet conditions on Saturday, Hamilton finished more than a second ahead of Max Verstappen of Red Bull.

Daniel Ricciardo in the other Red Bull qualified third, although both Red Bulls are taking grid penalties for engine changes.

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel placed seventh and eighth, respectively.

It's the fourth straight year that Hamilton will start first in Monza and it was the Mercedes driver's sixth pole overall on the track, breaking another record held by Ayrton Senna and Juan Manuel Fangio.