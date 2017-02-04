The Nashville Predators have acquired forward Vernon Fiddler from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick in the 2017 NHL Draft.

In 39 games this season with the Devils, Fiddler has a goal and two assists.

This is his second stint with the Predators as he made his NHL debut with the team in 2002-03 and was a member of the franchise through 2008-08.

He has also spent time with the Phoenix Coyotes and Dallas Stars over his 857 game NHL career. He has 103 goals and 157 assists in the regular season, as well as four goals and seven assists in 42 playoff games.