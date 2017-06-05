Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - There was an aura of invincibility growing about Matt Murray, the Pittsburgh Penguins’ stone-cold killer in net who seemingly does nothing but win.

That aura reached a fever pitch at the first intermission of Game 3 on Saturday night. The Predators had vastly outplayed the Penguins for six of seven periods, yet had just four goals to show for their first 76 shots of the Stanley Cup final.

“Then our shooters started shooting,” Predators defenceman Ryan Ellis said.

Nashville punctured that idea of invincibility like a balloon. They made Murray seem human again, beating him five times in a stretch of 15 shots.

Saturday marked the first time Murray allowed more than four goals in a Stanley Cup playoff game.

“He obviously has a lot of confidence, but I think he was starting to find a comfort in net,” Predators forward Harry Zolnierczyk said. “That was a big game for us, just to throw a few question marks and not let him feel as comfortable as he possibly looked in Games 1 and 2.”

The Predators’ five goals from five different scorers came five different ways: a tip in front, a shot off the rush, a breakaway, a bounce from behind the net and a 3-on-2 break.

When asked how many of them he wanted back, Murray didn’t flinch.

“Yeah, all of them,” he said.

Nashville seemed to target Murray’s glove hand, with four of the goals scored on that side.

“I don’t know,” Murray said sheepishly on Sunday when asked if he noticed that.

After breaking through in a big way, the real test for Nashville will be duplicating the performance. Murray is undefeated in his playoff career in games immediately following a loss (7-0) with a .935 save percentage.

In fact, Murray has lost back-to-back decisions only twice in his NHL career (60 starts in the regular season, 28 in the postseason). Even if his body of work is relatively small compared with Pekka Rinne or Marc-Andre Fleury, it’s still an impressive stat.

Matt Murray 's Rebound

Game immediately following a loss in the Stanley Cup Playoffs Postseason Opp Round GM GA SV% Result 2016 WSH Div. Final Game 2 1 .958 W 2016 WSH Div. Final Game 6 3 .923 W 2016 TBL Conf. Final Game 2 2 .905 W 2016 TBL Conf. Final Game 6 2 .933 W 2016 SJS Cup Final Game 4 1 .958 W 2016 SJS Cup Final Game 6* 1 .947 W 2017 OTT Conf. Final Game 7 2 .931 W Total: .935 7-0

* denotes Stanley Cup clinching game

Murray, 23, didn’t seem to put much emphasis on his ability to bounce back.

“Just play the game, man. Just play the game,” Murray said. “It’s not something I really think about. My approach stays the same no matter what scenario.”

His coach, Mike Sullivan, believes there is something to Murray’s tendency to rebound, that it’s an instinct and not necessarily a learned trait.

“I just think he has the ability to move by adversities,” Sullivan said Sunday. “He’s a mentally tough kid. He’s a real resilient kid. He doesn’t let any of the outside noise, or if he thought he should’ve had one of those goals, he doesn’t let that stuff affect him ... or have an impact on his ability to perform. That’s a maturity in someone’s game that usually takes time to acquire.”

Even when the Predators got to Murray, his body language didn’t seem to suggest he was flustered or agitated. He remained calm, even in a raucous environment that repeatedly mocked him with chants of “You suck!” and “It’s all your fault!”

“It was loud. It was really loud,” Murray said. “Passionate fan base, and it’s what we expected.”

Any frustration felt by the Predators was swept away in the giant party consuming Bridgestone Arena. Nashville was on the right side of that frustration for most of the first three rounds with Rinne behind them, but they have a road map now that didn’t exist prior to Game 3.

Zolnierczyk said the Predators “broke through” and created a “belief that it’s possible now.”

“He’s a terrific goalie. To come in and be in two Stanley Cups in two years, it’s an amazing feat,” Ellis said. “For us, it’s a little more puck luck. We got some fortunate bounces. I mean, it’s going to go like that now.”

