2h ago
Predators sign Bonino, Hartnell
TSN.ca Staff
Bonino: Nashville seems like a great fit hockey wise and for my family
Nick Bonino is going to the Nashville Predators on a four-year deal, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.
The deal holds an annual cap hit of $4.1 million and a total value of $16.4 million.
The 29-year-old had a solid season for the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016-17 with 18 goals, 19 assists and 37 points. Bonino added four goals and three assists in 21 games played in the playoffs as the Penguins repeated as Stanley Cup champions.
Bonino is coming off a three-year, $5.7 million contract signed in Nov. 2013 with the Anaheim Ducks.
The Hartford, Connecticut native was originally drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the sixth round (173rd overall) of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. He has played for the Anaheim Ducks, Vancouver Canucks and won one/two Stanley Cups with the Penguins.
Hartnell added
The Predators also signed veteran forward Scott Hartnell to a one-year, $1 million deal Saturday.
Hartnell started his career with the Predators after being drafted by the team sixth overall in 2001.
Hartnell spent the past three seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets, recording 13 goals and 24 assists in 78 games last season.
Lindback Signs
The Predators also added goaltending depth on Saturday, signing Anders Lindback to a one-year, two-way contract.
Lindback, 29, spent last season playing in Sweden. He played with the Arizona Coyotes in 2015-16 and the Buffalo Sabres in 2014-15.
He owns a career .904 save percentage and a 2.87 goals against average in 130 games played.