The Nashville Predators signed Finnish defenceman Joonas Lyytinen to a two-year entry-level contract on Monday afternoon.

Selected by the Preds in fifth round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Lyytinen has spent the past four seasons playing with KalPa of the Finnish League.

Lyytinen scored eight goals and added 16 assists over 54 games in 2016-17. He added seven points over 18 playoff games as KalPa claimed silver in the league.

The 22-year-old represented Finland at the 2015 world junior hockey championship.