NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators have placed defenceman P.K. Subban on injured reserve with an upper-body injury and will evaluate him in two to three weeks.

The Predators announced the move Sunday.

Subban has not played since Dec. 15, missing seven games. This move means he will miss Tuesday night's game with Montreal, the team that traded him to the Predators last summer. The defenceman has seven goals and 10 assists in 29 games with Nashville this season.