The Nashville Predators have traded Colin Wilson to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2019.

Nashville has traded Colin Wilson to Colorado to a 4th-round pick in 2019. No salary retained. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2017

The 27-year-old finished with 12 goals and 23 assists in 70 games for the Predators last season.

Wilson has two years left on his contract at $3.94 million per season. No salary was retained in the deal.

Wilson, drafted seventh overall in 2008, has 95 goals and 142 assists in 502 career games.