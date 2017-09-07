Preds D Ellis to miss several months after surgery

Nashville Predators veteran defenceman Ryan Ellis will miss several months after undergoing surgery on his lower-body, the team announced on Thursday.

Ryan Ellis is expected to miss the next several months due to recovery from offseason surgery. #Preds https://t.co/uPwNUFKbGN — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) September 7, 2017

General manager David Poile is hopeful Ellis will be able to return by January.

The 26-year-old scored 16 goals and added 22 assists over 71 games with the Preds in 2016-17, his sixth year with the club. Ellis added five goals and eight assists over 22 games in the playoffs as Nashville made it all the way to the Stanley Cup Final where they lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Selected 11th overall by the Predators in 2009, Ellis has 46 goals and 95 assists over 352 career games in Nashville.

The Hamilton native helped Canada win the gold medal at the 2009 world junior championship as well as the World Cup in 2016.

In other injury news, forward Nick Bonino will not play in any preseason games, but could potentially play opening night.