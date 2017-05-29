The Nashville Predators will receive a couple of boosts to their lineup for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Head coach Peter Laviolette said Sunday he expects to have all players who made the trip to Pittsburgh available, and that group includes captain Mike Fisher and forward Craig Smith.

Fisher missed Games 5 and 6 of the Western Conference Final after taking a knee to the head from Anaheim Ducks defenceman Josh Manson in third period of Game 4. Manson had leaped to bat the puck away from his team's net and his knee struck Fisher's jaw on his way up.

The 36-year-old was on the ice after the Predators Game 6 victory to accept the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl on his team's behalf. He has not recorded a point through 14 playoff games. He scored 18 goals and added 24 assists in 72 games during the regular season.

Fisher has averaged 16:59 of ice time per contest in the playoffs, fifth among Predator forwards.

Smith, 27, has not suited up since Game 6 of the team's second round series against the Blues and has only dressed in four playoff games due to a lower-body injury,

The right winger scored 12 goals and added 17 assists in 78 games during the regular season.