Nashville Predators forward Ryan Johansen returned to the Columbus for the first time since being traded for defenceman Seth Jones on Sunday.

Johansen said he was disappointing not to receive a video tribute from the Blue Jackets, but seemed to know who to blame.

"I am a little disappointed they didn't put anything on the Jumbotron and say 'thank you' or anything like that," Johansen told the Columbus Dispatch. "I think we all know who made that call, but whatever."

Johansen is believed to have been calling out Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella, who he was a healthy scratch under multiple times late in his tenure with the team.

The 24-year-old was traded Jan. 6, 2016 in the midst of his fifth season with the Blue Jackets.

"I was saying earlier that it feels like everyone's forgotten about it, it's been so long," Johansen told the Dispatch before the game. "It's definitely weird walking back in here, but I'm looking forward to the game for sure.

"I had a lot of fun in my time here, built some great relationships, have a lot of fond memories of Columbus. That's all that matters, really."

As the Dispatch points out, the Predators recognized Jones in his return last season.

Johansen scored eight goals and added 26 assists in 42 games after joining the Predators last season. He owns nine goals and 40 points in 58 games this season.

The Predators won Sunday's contest 4-3. Johansen was held off the scoresheet, while Jones notched two assists to bring his point total to 34 on the season.